James Bond: Nigerian fans react to prospect of female 007

James Bond star, Pierce Brosnan’s support for a woman to take over the 007 role has fired up the franchise’s (mostly male) fans.

To make Bond a woman, they argued, would go against writer Ian Fleming’s original vision.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend, Brosnan, who played 007 four times, said he feels it is time to pass the torch to a woman.

The actor said, “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years; get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

Back in July, speculations were rife that, Lashana Lynch, a confirmed co-star in the upcoming 25th Bond film, would end up being crowned the new 007.

According to the Daily Mail, Lynch will assume the mantle of Bond during the spy series’s upcoming 25th instalment.

The film’s title, ’No Time To Die’ was released in August.

Daniel Craig, who will take his last turn in the iconic role in this film, has endorsed the idea of a female successor as well.

”I think that ­everybody should be ­considered,” Craig said in April.

Around the same time, Idris Elba was also rumoured to be in the running to become the next Bond.

But the actor said he was bothered by some of the racial references that pop up when he’s mentioned as the next 007.

The Luther star also said he found it troubling that some people do not think he could play the role because he is black.

Interestingly, in 2015, Brosnan was criticised after saying in an interview that it was possible but not likely for Elba to take on the role as the first black James Bond, but that an actress stepping in could not happen.

Brosnan,66, was the fifth to hold Bond title, appearing as 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002.

