I’m not the father of Tboss’ child — Dino Melaye

former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss
former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram handle of TBoss]

A senator, Dino Melaye, on Sunday, denied being the father of former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss’ baby.

The Kogi West senator, who welcomed a daughter with a popular Yoruba actress, Bisi Ibidapo-Obe, seven years ago, also said he never dated TBoss.

Writting on Twitter, Mr Melaye said, “I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’s child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of joy. As for the father, it’s not me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos (failures) take note accordingly.”

Despite welcoming a baby out of wedlock recently, Tboss, whose real name is Tokunbo Idowu, has been silent on the paternity of the child.

As a result, several celebrities including Ubi Franklin, Uti Uwachukwu and most recently Mr Melaye, have separately been alleged to be the father of Tboss’ child.

But Tboss has denied having any affair with any of the individuals.

Born to a Romanian mother and a Nigerian father, Tboss became popular after her debut on TV.

She was one of the most outstanding & controversial housemates on the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality television show.

