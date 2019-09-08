PHOTOS: Ex-BBNaija housemates, Bambam, Teddy A hold traditional marriage

Related News

Two Big Brother(S3) “Double Wahala” housemates, Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A and Bamike Olawunmi aka BamBam, are now traditionally married.

The reality TV stars’ traditional engagement held in the bride’s parent’s hometown in Ibese, Ilaro in Ogun State on Saturday.

The ceremony came two weeks after the lovebirds broke the news of their engagement on Instagram.

They were joined by close friends and family members including fellow housemates from the BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ season including Nina, Cee-c, Lolu, Leo Dasilva and others.

The couple found love during their stint on BBnaija in 2018. They were paired together by Big Brother (Biggie) and tagged ‘BamTeddy’.

The moniker stuck with them ever since.

While the relationship progressed during the show, they came under heavy criticism for having sex.

Some fans initially expressed scepticism over the genuineness of the relationship.

However, they began to get more public support following their eviction from the show.

Their relationship blossomed after they left the house and so did their individual careers.

They both bagged numerous endorsements and even secured roles in Nollywoood movies like ’Foreigner’s God.’

Check out first photos from the event below:

Photos were gotten from Teddy A & Bam Bam’s Instagram pages.

PHOTOS:

L-R CeeC, Leo and Anto at the wedding (Source: IG) L-R Lolu, Nina and Khloe at the wedding (Source: IG) Teddy A and BamBam at their traditional wedding (Source: IG)