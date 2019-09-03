Xenophobia: Nigerian celebrities condemn attacks in South Africa

Related News

Nigerian celebrities including Toke Makinwa, Toyin Lawani, singers Banky W, 2baba, OAP Daddy Freeze and Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, have condemned the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

Several properties and businesses, including those of Nigerians, have been targeted in the latest Xenophobic attacks, which South African authorities said they were striving to contain.

Some celebrities took to their social media platforms to call on the Nigerian government to urgently intervene in the matter.

Some of them have also called for a boycott of all South African products and services in Nigeria.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, wrote, “This is so sad. Why? Must violence be the solution to every problem? I woke up to horrific pictures and videos of our country men being attacked and killed. This has to stop o!!!

“We all are out there hustling to put food on our tables! Why the killings. I appeal to the Nigerian government to see to the immediate end of this. All lives matter! #saynotoxenophobia .”

Similarly, CEO of EbonyLife Tv, Mo Abudu, wrote, “The xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa right now is complete and misplaced anger. We owe it to ourselves as Africans to unite. It’s the only way forward.

“God has blessed us with so many natural and human resources, yet we are unable to unlock this potential. It’s another sad and frustrating day for me as an African woman.

“Our government should find ways to put pressure on the SA government to do more to protect Nigerians who are investing in their country. Let us pray for the protection of all Nigerians abroad and a peaceful resolution to the current troubles.

Media girl, Toke Makinwa, also described the attacks as a huge blow on Africa as a continent.

Similarly, 2baba shut down controversial socialite, Hushpuppi, for attempting to present Nigerian celebrities as the problem at hand.

In a post shared on his official social media page, Hushpuppi berated Nigerian celebrities for refusing to join the public outrage against xenophobia.

He accused them of not being concerned about the innocent lives that have been lost in the attacks.

Reacting to the post, 2baba noted that Hushpuppi’s post was totally uncalled.

He, however, commended him for joining the outrage but pointed out that celebrities are not the real problem.

2baba also said the flamboyant Instagram big boy had no right to attack anyone for choosing to speak up or not.

“You do not have the right to harass another person for not speaking up yet because you do not live in their heads. You do not know what plans they have. You do not know what is going on in their hearts. Please let us be guided. One love,” he said.

Nigerians on social media have been growing increasingly impatient about President Buhari’s response to the crisis, with many urging him to take a more hardline approach and send a strong warning that his government would not tolerate wanton attacks on Nigerians anywhere.

President Buhari on Tuesday dispatched a foreign envoy to South Africa over the crisis. The presidency did not name the envoy.