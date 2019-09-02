Serena Williams wears kimono by Nigerian designer

Serena Williams has been seen donning a black sleeveless Kimono jacket by a Nigerian designer, Jane Michael Ekanem.
The tennis legend wore the attire during a recent Essence magazine cover photoshoot released on Monday.
Essence is a popular monthly magazine for African-American women. It was first published in 1970.
Jane Michael Ekanem is a popular Nigerian fashion designer who has ‘styled’ Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and other celebrities.
The outfit is the latest design in the Jane Ekanem’s eponymous brand collection.
Serena paired the Kimono with a floor-length skirt, white shirt, and strappy heels and has raved about how much she loves the design.
In the cover feature interview, Serena spoke about her take on the fashion world following the launch of her own fashion line – Serena last year.
Laolu Senbajo, another Nigerian designer, was also responsible for Serena’s face art on the magazine cover.
Lolu, who is a popular name in the international fashion scene, is also a renowned face artist.
He has worked with notable brands like Nike, Bvlgari, Beyoncé, and most recently a Grace Jones-inspired bodysuit for Hollywood actress, Taraji P. Henson.
The designer (Jane) has also taken to Instagram to explain how she came about the design.
She said Serena’s outfit was created in Surulere and was first worn by a Nigerian radio personality, Do2dtun.
She wrote, “About this same time 4 years ago, I posted a video of Serena Williams.
”Today, at this same period, I have my piece worn by Serena Williams one of the most powerful and accomplished women in the world wear my Kimono piece tailored.
”My life is a work in progress and I will trust the process.”
About this same time 4 years ago, I posted a video of Serena Williams of how she said ‘I want other people to be like me’ when she was asked who she would like to be like. It’s not far fetched from mine as I always tell people I want to be a better version of myself. Today, at this same period, I have my piece worn by @serenawilliams, one of the most powerful and most accomplished women in the world wear my Kimono piece tailored and made here in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria in a global magazine, @essence, in a global fashion edition. No matter who you are and where you are, when your time is here, your universe will come for you. Keep at what you are doing. Do good relentlessly. I am just that young black girl who is trying to keep the dreams alive. And as @lupitanyongo would say ‘your dreams are still valid’. I have never doubted my journey even though sometimes I got angry and impatient. My life is a work in progress and I will trust the process. A huge thanks to @laolunyc for being the bridge. The art you put on the lapel made it even more attractive. The kimono was inspired from the #EnergyGod kimono made by @janemichaelcollection for @do2dtun during his photoshoot. The Kimono symbolizes energy and light. A big shout out to my team, @miss_kudy, @the_ayoolakehinde, @oluchi_i, @blvcknuel, @buchithestylist & @janemichaelcollection for standing by me through the most trying times. Read more in link in bio ♥️ #SerenaWilliams #GOAT #GlobalFashion #GlobalFashionMonth #BrownSkinGirl Universe #LifeChanger #SuccessStory #BlackGirlDontCrack #JaneMichael