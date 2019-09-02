Serena Williams wears kimono by Nigerian designer

Related News

Serena Williams has been seen donning a black sleeveless Kimono jacket by a Nigerian designer, Jane Michael Ekanem.

The tennis legend wore the attire during a recent Essence magazine cover photoshoot released on Monday.

Essence is a popular monthly magazine for African-American women. It was first published in 1970.

Jane Michael Ekanem is a popular Nigerian fashion designer who has ‘styled’ Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and other celebrities.

The outfit is the latest design in the Jane Ekanem’s eponymous brand collection.

Serena paired the Kimono with a floor-length skirt, white shirt, and strappy heels and has raved about how much she loves the design.

In the cover feature interview, Serena spoke about her take on the fashion world following the launch of her own fashion line – Serena last year.

Laolu Senbajo, another Nigerian designer, was also responsible for Serena’s face art on the magazine cover.

Lolu, who is a popular name in the international fashion scene, is also a renowned face artist.

He has worked with notable brands like Nike, Bvlgari, Beyoncé, and most recently a Grace Jones-inspired bodysuit for Hollywood actress, Taraji P. Henson.

The designer (Jane) has also taken to Instagram to explain how she came about the design.

She said Serena’s outfit was created in Surulere and was first worn by a Nigerian radio personality, Do2dtun.

She wrote, “About this same time 4 years ago, I posted a video of Serena Williams.

”Today, at this same period, I have my piece worn by Serena Williams one of the most powerful and accomplished women in the world wear my Kimono piece tailored.

”My life is a work in progress and I will trust the process.”