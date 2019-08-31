Why we shut down Bobrisky’s birthday party venue — Police

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command have explained why they invaded and sealed off the venue of the birthday party of popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said ”Yes we sealed off the venue of Bobrisky’s birthday party today based on some credible information.”

Mr.Bala who confirmed the incident during a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday declined to reveal more information about the operation.

He however said additional information would be made public in due time.

About 50 policemen stormed the venue of Bobrisky’s birthday party which was said to have been attended by some celebrities as well as cross-dressers and homosexuals.

The highly-publicised soiree had already kicked off at ‘The Pearl Gardens’, Wole Olateju Crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, when the police stormed the premises and sealed it off.

Bobrisky fled the scene but PREMIUM TIMES gathered that five alleged members of his club were arrested for breach of public peace and indecency and were currently in police custody.

According to the police spokesman, the government was not ready to allow continuous breach of existing laws, noting that allowing public display of actions that could corrupt young people was inimical to national consciousness.

Advertisement

Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, had publicised the event on his social media accounts for several weeks and also threw an open invitation to his fans.

He reportedly spent about N10m for the high-octane event.

Some persons have said that Bobrisky’s arrest might be connected to his recent declaration of being gay and transgender in a recent Instagram video.

Aside from that, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Olusegun Runsewe, had threatened to go after Bobrisky and his likes.

Mr. Runsewe made the statement in a recent interview, describing the cross-dresser as a disgrace to the nation.

Bobrisky called Runsewe’s bluff on social media and added that he ”Rolls with the big boys in power”.

Meanwhile, Bobrisky who is currently on the run, has broken his silence.

He put up an Instagram post apologizing to his invited guests and said ”I’m a tough nut to crack”.

Since his emergence on the Nigerian social scene a few years ago, the real identity of his lover, who is believed to finance his lavish lifestyle has been shrowded in secrecy.

A big spender, Bobrisky is always quick to attribute his wealth to his lover, whom he fondly refers to as his bae (lover).

Bobrisky, who turned 28 today, recently featured in a Nollywood film titled ’ Bobrisky in love’.