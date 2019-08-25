Kokomaster Dbanj, wife expecting a son

Related News

The Kokomaster, Dapo Oyebanjo, who is also known as Dbanj, is set to welcome a son with his wife, Didi Lineo.

The energetic performer who is currently in London for his Koko Concert revealed the cheering news in an interview with OAP Shopsy of Beat FM London.

“I am going to be a father in a few months after praying for restoration after the sad incident. And we are expecting a boy,” the singer revealed.

The couple lost their one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, about 14 months ago after he reportedly drowned at a pool in their residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Two months after the incident, the artist dedicated a song to his wife.

D’banj also said that he never thought he would ever lose a child and that the sad incident really broke him.

During the interview, the Nigerian superstar singer thanked everyone that supported him and his wife throughout the trying time.

He said, “First, I want to thank everyone out there who has supported us, but the truth is in everything we do we need to give thanks to God and more importantly, I believe there is God that granted me the grace and mercy over my family and my wife to be able to be here today. It’s not something you wish for your worst enemy. To lose a child is not something you think about, and I have never thought about it before.”

He also revealed that he only attended therapy once with his wife but stopped going after it “brought up a lot”.

“If I told you I thought about it, unlike other things you asked me and I told you I am focused and I go in, this was one that broke me. It was just that it just took the grace of God and a bit of therapy. I think I went for therapy once and I said this no be my style because it was bringing out so many things.”

The singer also expressed delight that he had been able to channel the pains into creating god music for his fans.

“I am happy that over time I have been able to channel that into my music, which is more important for me. You haven’t heard any of them yet but very soon…because the most important thing that I believe, and pray for, is restoration. I know that no matter how many time I tell my wife that everything is okay, God has to give us restoration.”

The former Mohits singer also hinted on having a two-part series album. He said one part of the album will address the challenges he faced when he lost his son, while the other part is his “every day” rhythm.

The singer recently made his Nollywod debut in Jade Osiberu’s film titled ‘Sugar Rush’ which will hit the cinemas in December.