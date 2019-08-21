Larry King files for divorce from 7th wife

Related News

American television and radio host, Larry King, has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, CNN is reporting.

The pair have been married for 22 years, but it appears the 85-year-old media icon is ready to move on.

CNN reported that King filed for the divorce his 59-year-old wife in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

He cited irreconcilable differences and the date of separation is listed as June 6, 2019 in the filing.

They tied the knot in 1997.

The CNN host has previously been married eight times (to seven women). He got married to his former wife, Alene Akins, twice.

Shawn was married once before.

The former celebrity couple have two sons together, Chance Armstrong King, 20, and Cannon Edward King, 19.

This is not the first time the couple have called it quits. They filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

According to a TMZ report, the marriage became shaky in 2016, when rumours swirled that the actress was allegedly cheating on her husband.

The couple publicly addressed the infidelity rumours and denied the accusations during in an infamous interview with a popular American morning talk show, Home & Family.

The news of the duo’s split comes nearly four months after King revealed he was hospitalized due to chest pain.