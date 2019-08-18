Nigerian comedian, Klint Da Drunk, survives car crash

The car at the scene of the accident
The car at the scene of the accident

Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Igwemba, popularly known as Klint Da Drunk, expressed gratitude to God for surviving a car crash along Bauchi-Jos express road.

Klint Da Drunk took to his Instagram handle @klintdadrunk to express his joy on Friday.

Below is an extract from the message:

“Please, help me in praising God Almighty for delivering us from the Jaws of death. Along Bauchi-Jos express road, we were involved in a terrible car crash.

“We boarded golf 2 on charter as it was the only means to move.

“The driver was careful enough so I had no issues with him but then, out of the blues, a truck jumped right in front of us and road was wet as it had been drizzling.

“The driver tried all he could to stop the car but the slippery road just made it look like he did nothing all I was shouting was “JESUS! JESUS!! JESUS!!!” and with a speed of about 100km/per hr or there about, we rammed right into the back of this truck.

“God being so merciful and wonderful, we got out of the car with very minor injuries, how the tail of the truck was stopped from causing major damage on us is just God’s doing.

“God I thank you for life, I thank You for Your Mercies, I thank You for Your Grace and for your love on sinners like us.

“May your name be glorified forever in Jesus Mighty Name!!! Amen!!!,” he said

The Nigerian comic actor is a famous stand out comedian and musician that has contributed to the entertainment industry immensely.

Klint Da Drunk became popular after he made his first appearance in Nigga raw first album “Obodo” then appeared in several other videos.

He became a public figure after his unique performance in a ‘Night of Thousand Laugh’ a comedy show hosted by Opa Willims in several parts of Nigeria.

The renowned comic actor has featured in numerous Nollywood movies which include Destroyer, Chain Reaction, Lost Kingdom, My house help etc.

Klint Da Drunk [Photo: TheCable]

He is married to his longtime girlfriend, Lillian, and their marriage is blessed with two children.

Meanwhile, many celebrities were very excited that the comedian and other passengers survived the mishap.

They shared comments of gratitude on his page. Some reactions below:

@julietibrahim: “Glory be to God. I had a similar encounter before and it’s just God’s miraculous intervention God is good all the time.”

@ruggedybaba: “Thank God for His mercies bro.”

@okonlagos: “Thank You Jesus.”

@senatorcomedian: “Thank God!!!!”

@alexxekubo: “God almighty we thank you.”

@patrick_salvado: “God is good bro, sorry about that Ordeal”.(NAN)

