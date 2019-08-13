BBNaija: Khafi reacts after report of possible Met Police sanctions

Related News

The management of Khafi Kareem has risen to the defence of the BBNaija Season 4 housemate saying she remains a “proud black female officer”.

In a statement released on her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, the management wrote, “Khafi is a proud black female officer who prides herself in her work and has dedicated her youthful years protecting and serving with her many skills which include the ability to speak at least five international languages.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the BBNaija housemate might face disciplinary actions from her employers, MET Police for partaking in BBNaija.

A report published by several UK news outlets noted that Ms Kareem, a Met police officer, was refused permission to appear on the show by her superiors.

The reality star’s management said the reports were not only derogatory but sensational.

The 29-year-old officer’s management claimed that the UK Sun failed to inquire or get her side of the story before publishing the article.

The management also said it found the article “repulsive and damaging to the image and livelihood of Khafi.”

In its conclusion, Khafi’s management demanded an apology from the UK Sun in 48 hours or risk getting sued.

Read the statement below

“The attention of Khafi’s management has been drawn to a publication by The Sun UK of Tuesday, August 13, 2019, titled ‘LOIN OF DUTY Met Police ‘poster girl’ faces sack for ‘having sex’ on Nigerian Big Brother after being told not to take part’.

The brazen sensational and defamatory outburst by The Sun UK is written in poor taste without considering the ethics of journalism which seeks balance and objectivity.

At NO time did The Sun UK send a mail of inquiry to Khafi’s official email which is blasted across her social media platforms under active management to confirm or refute the claims in the publication.

Khafi’s side of the story is deliberately and conveniently omitted to sell a pre-conceived narrative while responses from “outraged colleagues” and “other papers” riddle the publication.

This comes from a repressive culture of shaming and characterizing women for their sexual decisions and life choices.

We find The Sun UK’s publication repulsive and damaging to the image and livelihood of our client.

We demand an immediate retraction of the publication by The Sun UK and a public apology to our client Khafilat Kareem within the next 48 hours.

Legal options are also being considered at this time.”