Khafi to face disciplinary action for partaking in BBNaija – Met Police

Khafi Kareem, a contestant in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, is currently being investigated by Scotland Yard for appearing on the show without permission, Evening Standard is reporting.

Ms Kareem, a Met police officer, was refused permission to appear on the show by her superiors.

Scotland Yard said it had not granted her request to appear on the programme and that an internal investigation would be carried out.

Ms Kareem, from Ekiti State, was pictured alongside Commissioner Cressida Dick when the Met celebrated 100 years of women in the force last November.

The 29-year-old, who joined the force as a police constable in 2015, was filmed allegedly having steamy on-screen romps with fellow contestant Ekpata Gedoni, 31, while appearing on the show.

But the organisers denied that it happened.

The UK Sun newspaper further reported that Khafi’s alleged sex romps with Gedoni on the show have further incensed her colleagues and bosses for bringing the force into disrepute.

An unnamed colleague of the Scotland Yard officer told the Sun, “She’s a serving British police officer – it’s outrageous.

“She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.”

The Met said Ms Kareem was granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason” ahead of appearing on the show but her request to take part in the programme was denied.

A spokesman said, “A Pc, attached to the Met’s transformation command, requested permission to take part in a reality television entertainment show in Nigeria. Permission was not given.

“The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.

“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show.”

The force added that any officer found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour could face misconduct proceedings.

A post on the website of Africa Magic, the television channel which broadcasts Big Brother Naija, said Ms Kareem joined the show “so that she can do societal good”.

The post also stated that Ms Kareem would spend the prize money, about N30 million (£68,000), on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charitable causes. In London, she is on a yearly salary of £30,000.

