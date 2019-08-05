Kylie Jenner hires $250m Super-Yacht’ for 22nd birthday

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

American model and TV reality star, Kylie Jenner has hired a Super-Yatch worth 250 million dollars for her 22nd birthday party.

According to TMZ, the ‘self-made’ billionaire and mother of one spent the fortune hiring the luxury yacht consisting jacuzzi, helicopter pad, swimming pool and beach club for the birthday coming up on August 10.

The 300-ft vessel boasts of rooms for 22 guests including a master suite and three VIP staterooms, a spa and a beauty salon.

It also has a cinema, a gym, a deck-pool, an outdoor bar, its own helipad and is serviced by a 29-strong crew.

Kylie Jenner, a Make-up mogul, media personality and socialite, starred in the popular E! Reality television series ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ since 2007 and is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics.

She is one of the most followed people on Instagram, with over 129 million followers.

In 2017, Jenner was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person to be featured on the list.

According to Forbes magazine, her net worth is estimated at One billion US Dollars, making her, at age 21, the world’s youngest billionaire as of March 2019.

(NAN)

