Gov. Obiano’s wife’s million naira Gucci glasses causes stir online

Related News

Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of the Anambra State governor, caused a stir when she donned a pair of Gucci glasses valued at $2,755 (about N995, 932.50).

Mrs Obiano wore the shades to the funeral mass of the father of CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mbosi, Ihiala, Anambra State on Friday.

Mrs. Obiano’s limited-edition mask sunglasses which is laced with 1600 multi-colour Swarovski crystals stole the show at the ceremony.

The governor’s wife is one of the 100 people in the world that own the limited-edition glasses which is now sold out.

Fashionable and flamboyant too, Mrs Obiano has a penchant for diamond jewelry and designer outfits especially trouser suits.

The Gucci shades have landed her on Nigerian Twittersphere with many saying the fashion accessory was out of place at funeral.

Gucci provided more insights into the uniqueness of its limited edition glasses on its website.

“These glasses are part of the ‘Hollywood Forever’ collection and will be delivered in a velvet pouch with a satin flap,” it noted on the website.

The description states: “Crafted from ivory acetate, the frame is manually carved to recreate the pattern and shape of a leaf.

“Over 1,600 multicolour Swarovski crystals enrich the bold shape, completed with a delicate enamel floral motif.”

The pair of glasses also come with ivory acetate frame with hand-applied multicolour Swarovski crystals and enameled floral motif.

See some Twitter reactions below:

Mrs Ebere Osodieme Obiano , the wife of the Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano on #1million Gucci sunglasses . She is among the only 100 people in the world that owns this limited edition.

She has it in different colours . How did Nigeria get here? pic.twitter.com/Udchb6rt9m — Ikemefuna Dominic (@JoseBakker2) August 3, 2019

Advertisement

Gucci Sun glasses @ $2,755 worn by Mrs Obiano First Lady of Anambra State.. Wow! Perhaps she wants to see into the Future!! ..😂😂😂😂.. Hope the workers of the State have being paid their salaries by her husband.. pic.twitter.com/Cly4bsfisw — Citizens of Nigeria(Official) (@FRNcitizens) August 2, 2019

Funeral service congregant or masquerade? Mrs. Obiano by her husband, Gov. Obiano in a funeral service at Mbosi, Ihiala, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/u4Oy4qkbos — chris finebone (@FineboneChris) August 3, 2019