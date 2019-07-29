Excitement as ‘Jesus’ visits Kenya

Related News

In case you missed it, ‘Jesus’ visited Kenya over the weekend.

Pictures and videos of an evangelist, Michael Job, walking and dancing on the streets of Kiseria, a town in Kenya, has got people talking on Twitter.

Mr Job became a viral sensation after images of him portraying Hollywood actor, James Caviezel, known for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in the film ‘The Passion of the Christ’, landed on Twitter.

He was invited alongside other pastors to preach at the Kiserian Mega Interdenominational crusade that took place from July 26 to 28 in Kenya.

During the three-day crusade, he visited schools and gave food parcels to widows, while also preaching on the streets.

Mr Job describes himself as an actor, evangelist, and president at ‘Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries’ on his social media handles.

The evangelist, who studied Music and Vocal Performance at a college in New York, shared pictures and videos of gospel musicians who performed at the crusade on Facebook.

In one of the videos, he portrays Jesus healing a blind man in a playlet.

Mr Job said on Sunday, “Tonight’s last night of the Kiserian crusade was awesome! God’s Spirit came upon all of us. People surrendered their lives to Jesus, many people were healed, and God’s Spirit came upon us powerfully in worship.

“Thank you, Jesus, for drawing all people to yourself. Lord, abundantly bless all of the 30 churches which combined to see a mighty harvest in Kiserian Kenya. Over 300 souls were saved in Kiserian. Hallelujah! Thank you, Jesus, for your amazing grace! ‘Go and preach the gospel to all creation’. Bless you!”

Mr Job, however, trended on Twitter because he was accused of claiming to be Jesus. However, it appears that the evangelist has been preaching dressed like Jesus as portrayed in movies for years. He also portrayed Jesus in a movie titled ‘Life of Jesus’.

On his social media pages, he said he only portrays Jesus in a play whenever he is required to do so.

Videos shared online have shown Job being driven in a motorcade while dancing as worshippers sang songs of praise.

This isn’t the first time a religious moment has trended on Twitter this year. In February, a video of a controversial South African pastor, Alph Lukau, “resurrecting” a “dead man” gave rise to a new social media challenge.

