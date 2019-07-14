Ella evicted from Big Brother Naija House

Related News

Vivacious Big Brother Naija housemate, Victoria Nnabuchi, popularly known as Ella, has been evicted from the reality TV show.

Ella is the third housemate to be evicted from the show which began two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old budding dancer was evicted during the live eviction show which held at Ilupeju, Lagos, on Sunday night.

Ella, who was a finalist at the Project Fame reality show season 5, was nominated for eviction alongside Sir Dee, Mercy, Tasha and Kimoprah.

During her interview with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, at the live eviction show, she hinted that her future lies in showbiz, music, dance, modelling and movies.

Ella made advances at her fellow housemate Ike while she was in the house and was renowned for singing during the daily tasks or challenges.

Last Sunday, Isilomo and Avila were evicted from the competition after emerging the two housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.

The eviction will continue for the next 11 weeks when the show comes to an end.

Meanwhile, the hot topic on social media is how BBNaija housemate, Esther, turned down the advances of her fellow housemate, Frodd, who opened up about his feelings for her.

Not only did he tell her he really likes her, but he apparently also told her she was the only one who had a strong hold on him.

Esther, however, made it clear that she does not want a relationship and that they were not friends.

Although she said it in a gentle manner, the remarks appeared to have gotten to Frodd who shed tears.

The video of the scene which has since gone viral had many social media users saying that Frodd was simply resorting to emotional blackmail and not love as he claimed.

A total of 21 Big Brother Naija hopefuls made it to the season 4 edition of the popular reality show tagged ‘Pepper Dem.’

The BBNaija house is situated in an unknown location in Lagos.

The organisers, Multichoice Nigeria, have said that this year’s edition would be 92 days of intense drama, romance, and spice.

Advertisement

The winner of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija season 4 will walk away with N30 million cash prize.

The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes N30 million cash prize; a trip to Dubai for two; a home make-over courtesy and a year’s supply of Pepsi drink.

Others are ‘One Africa Fest VVIP experience’; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European football final game live.

The show will end on September 30.