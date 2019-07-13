Cossy’s HIV test result, Lilian Esoro’s divorce other top entertainment stories this week

Related News

MURIC wants BBNaija banned

11 days into the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show which is scheduled to last 99 days, the Muslim Rights Concern has called on the Nigerian government to shut down the show.

In a statement issued by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, a professor, the Muslim group described the reality show as ‘immoral, dangerous and bohemian’ and also wondered why the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency is doing nothing over the show.

The group also condemned the quest for wealth by the youth, which, according to the group, has led to immorality, internet fraud, ritual killings, and other vices.

COZA scandal: Kizz Daniel sues Vanguard Newspaper

Nigerian pop star, Kizz Daniel, through his record label Fly Boy Inc has slammed a 100 Million Naira lawsuit on Vanguard Newspapers over what it calls a ‘malicious publication’.

Last week, the singer had called out the newspaper and also denied granting an interview which stated that he attacked celebrities for protesting against the embattled COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Kizz Daniel [Photo: Instagram]

Several media reports claimed that he granted an interview wherein he called celebrities ”Brainless” for attacking and protesting against Mr Fatoyinbo.

In a letter written to Vanguard through his lawyers, the singer is demanding a public apology and the withdrawal of the publication. He has also asked for a written undertaking not to publish anything about him without confirmation and the sum of 100million naira to cover for reputational damage he has already suffered.

R. Kelly arrested on federal sex crimes charges

Singer R. Kelly was arrested on Friday on federal charges that accuse him and members of his entourage of recruiting women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with the R&B singer.

R. Kelly [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter page]

Kelly, who was already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was indicted on allegations that he and his business manager paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to prevent girls and their relatives from providing evidence to law enforcement about his sex acts with minors and videos depicting them. They are also accused of using physical abuse and blackmail against the victims and relatives.

Funke Akindele says her friends are not permitted to call her husband

Popular comic actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has said that her friends are not allowed to call her husband except on his birthday or when they are unable to reach her on the phone.

The actress, who is married to Abdul Rasheed Bello, a.k.a JJC Skillz, said this during an interview on ‘Your View’, a programme which aired on Television Continental in Lagos. While speaking on personal space with the show hosts, the actress said she would be upset if any of her close friends called her husband on the phone or brought food to him in her absence.

Funke Akindele [Photo: Instagram]

She said, “Yes, your friend can come to your house. Your husband can know your best friend; he can say hello. But why would you be calling my husband on the phone? What happened? Why do you want to call my husband?

Veteran actor, Jide Ogungbade’s death

A veteran theatre director, actor, broadcaster, playwright, singer, poet, and composer, Jide Ogungbade, died on Tuesday.

The deceased who is best remembered as the director of the famous Ajo Productions series of Plays, which began in 1983 and culminated in the Ajo Festival of Plays in 1986, reportedly passed on in Lagos.

He worked for over two decades as a drama producer with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), where he wrote, directed and produced hundreds of episodes of drama pieces that fetched him numerous awards.

Advertisement

He later worked as a trainer at the FRCN Training School and was until his death, the Assistant Choir Master of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, District 6 (Ayo Ni o), located on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.

Cossy Orjiakor’s HIV test result

Controversial Nollywood actress, Orjiakor, shared the result slip of HIV test which she had on Friday.

Cossy, mostly known for her sex appeal, took to her account on the micro blogging site, to announce that she is not HIV positive.

Cossy’s HIV result [Photo: Instagram]

She also accused her colleague, Halima Abubakar, of hiding behind fake accounts to ask if she has HIV.

Judge denies Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro’s Divorce

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, and Triple MG owner, Ubi Franklin were allegedly denied divorce by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikeja.

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin [Photo: Twitter]

Reports, as seen behind the viral trend on Twitter on Tuesday, cites that the court stated their request for divorce lacks strong grounds as to be taken seriously and advised them to go and work on their marriage. The judge also said the explanation given by the couple for seeking a divorce is ‘invalid’.

Despite sharing a son, Jayden, the duo who tied the knot in an elaborate wedding in November 2015 got separated a year later.

Sadiq Daba’s ill health

Veteran actor and television presenter, Sadiq Daba, is back in the hospital.

Sadiq Daba

Popular journalist, Azuka Jebose, broke the news on Facebook on Monday. His post partly read, “Sadiq is very ill again. He was rushed to the oxygen Emergency unit of LUTH in Lagos. Sadiq has been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD.

The ace broadcaster revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017. This was barely months after he was hospitalised for months due to leukemia.

9ice’s stance on rape

Nigerian musical icon, Abolore Adegbola Akande, better known as 9ice, has voiced his opinion on rape.

In an interview with Goldmynetv, 9ice said that rapists should be killed, stressing that no man has any reason to rape a woman if she refused him.

9ice [Photo: Instagram]

He said there are so many commercial sex workers out there that could be patronised at cheaper rate, rather than raping a woman.

He said, “If I see a rapist I will kill him. It shall not be well with rapists, they won’t prosper.

Even if you cannot toast them, 5k, 10k, 20k, they are plenty at Ikeja. Rapists should be killed. What is wrong is wrong… a rapist is worse than being a robber,” 9ice said.