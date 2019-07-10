Beyonce, Ejiofor, others stun at ‘The Lion King’ premiere

The Lion King World Premiere (Photo Credit: The Cheat Sheet)
Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Danny Glover and other stars behind the voices of characters in ‘The Lion King’ remake stunned at the world premiere on Tuesday night.

Beyonce led stars down the red carpet of the event introducing the remake of the 1994 Disney movie which uses computer-generated imagery to bring a realistic look to Pride Rock.

Depicting stunning African scenery, the new movie follows the same plot as the original Oscar-winning animation about lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his villainous uncle Scar connives to take his father Mufasa’s place as king.

Actor Donald Glover is the voice behind the grown-up Simba, while Beyonce portrays his friend Nala.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 film.

Speaking on his experience working with Beyonce, Glover said, “I just listened to what (Beyonce) had to teach me. Only very few times do you get to work with somebody as iconic as Beyonce.

“I was like, okay, we are like blending this thing together so let me just listen to what she is doing and play off of that.”

‘The Lion King’ was an instant hit with audiences around the world when it was originally released. A hugely successful musical theatre version still runs on New York’s Broadway and in London.

“It’s like a recipe that will be delicious forever, it just works,” Rogen said of the story.

‘The Lion King’ remake begins its worldwide cinema roll-out in China on Friday before hitting other countries next week, follows new versions of ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Dumbo’.

NAN reports that the movie was directed by Jon Favreau, who was also behind the 2016 remake of ‘The Jungle Book’.(NAN)

