Isilomo, Avala evicted from BBNaija house

Related News

Avala Balogun and Isilomo Braimoh are the first housemates to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

They were evicted on Sunday evening after failing the marble game.

Biggie had announced on Friday that the housemate with the least number of coins would leave the house during the first eviction show on Sunday.

He, however, changed the game during the live show as the four housemates; Avala, Khafi, Isilomo and Gedoni with least coins were asked to play a game with marbles.

The two housemates with the least coins were thereby evicted.

During the live eviction show on Sunday, Isilomo tipped Omashola as the winner of the show during a chat with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

She also described the head of the house, Jeff, as being fake and pretentious.

In just six days, a combination of arguments, fights, endurance, and romance has made for an interesting watch.

Things have also moved pretty fast in the House, as Kim Oprah clinched the Power Card in a game of chance on Sunday, while Jeff emerged as the first Head of House (HoH).

Judging by the happenings in the first few days of the show, the housemates are seemingly still trying to get used to one another.

An important point made by viewers on social media is that the 2019 housemates seem to be more mature than housemates from the 2018 edition.

This perceived coolness has, however, not prevented the occasional emotional outbursts among the housemates.

On Tuesday, the first fight of the season occurred between two females, Tacha and Thelma, over fish.

They eventually put their emotions aside to escape being issued a strike by Big Brother. There has also been a minor dispute between Khafi and Kim Oprah, leading to distrust by the former.

Avala similarly declared that she will always have trust issues with all the housemates, regardless of her closeness to any of them.

Advertisement

On the flip side, Omashola is already being regarded by fans of the show as the comedian of the house.

And it may not be hard to guess why. The happy-go-lucky housemate has given viewers so many reasons to laugh especially during his diary session.

Seyi Johnson, a grandson of the late politician, Obafemi Awolowo, appears to be always on ready to deliver motivational speeches. Some fans, however, view him as a chatterbox.

BBNaija is also incomplete without some housemates expressing romantic feelings towards one another.

Isilomo and Frodd have been quite cosy since the second day of and have even shared a passionate kiss. Similarly, Diane and Sir Dee seem to be cooking up something as they have become quite close.

The anticipation for the weekly house party on Saturday nights has also reached fever pitch after housemates served viewers a sample of what to expect.

As for who would win the competition, fans of the show would have to wait three months to find out who will claim the prize worth N60 million.