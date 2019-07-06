Olamide’s pregnancy scandal, Nkechi Blessing’s fake car, other top entertainment stories this week

Related News

Popular radio personality, Maria Okan, is allegedly pregnant for Nigerian indigenous rapper, Olamide. The news took many by surprise because Olamide welcomed a second child with his fiancée in the UK on Wednesday.

Maria who is already eight months gone, previously hosted at Dropout UK, Hayes FM, and worked as a production assistant at Global Radio.

After she allegedly informed the rapper about the pregnancy, he reportedly gave her N2 million and then she resigned from the popular radio station, Beat FM, and left for London. Both parties have kept mum on the issue and have turned off the comments on their respective Instagram handles.

Olamide and Bukunmi welcomed their first child, Maximilian Boluwatife Adedeji in 2015.

Three years later, in 2018, Olamide hinted his decision to settle down with Bukunmi.

Naira Marley accused of stealing ‘Soapy’ song, dance steps

Six days ago, Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley released his controversial single, ‘Soapy’ as well as its dance routine.

A Nigerian artist, Chief Ogbonnaya, and his crew have accused the controversial rapper of stealing their song, Soapy, and passing it off as his.

Ogbonnaya said his song was released on June 1, 2019, while his dance, called ‘flop flop’ debuted on June 9, 2019.

Marley has since responded by claiming that he started dancing ‘Soapy’ while he was still behind bars. He also claimed his cell mates can testify to claims. Meanwhile, ‘Soapy,’ currently sits atop the Apple music chart.

Timi Dakolo denies wedding wife in COZA church

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo, has said the pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, did not preside over his wedding to Busola, as widely circulated.

Timi also denied ever attending COZA nor meeting Mr Fatoyinbo, describing all the stories as desperate attempts to cover the truth.

The allegation, which generated a lot of controversies on social media had given rise to some rumours which the singer addressed on his verified Instagram page on Thursday.

The music star cleared the air by posting his official wedding video which has now become a center of discussion. Timi also revealed that the officiating pastor of his wedding was, Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church.

Busola Dakolo reportedly files complaint against COZA Pastor

There are reports that Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, has officially filed a complaint against the senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The commencement followed an official complaint filed by Mrs Dakolo at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Alagbon in Lagos on Thursday.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the police have been briefed about the complaints from Mrs Dakolo and investigation has already begun.

This latest development comes a few days after Timi Dakolo revealed that he was ready to take up the rape allegation levelled against Mr Fatoyinbo.

It was gathered that she was accompanied by her husband.

Actress Nkechi and ‘her’ Benz

Actress Nkechi Blessing has pulled down a photograph of a Benz she claimed to have bought after a car dealer called her out on Instagram on Friday.

A family member of the car dealer called out the actress saying their attention was drawn to the photo of the car Nkechi claimed to be hers.

The owner of the car claimed Nkechi rode on the familiarity between the dealer and their uncle to claim the car.

The actress later pulled down the post and apologised to her fans.

Responding to the auto dealer’s Instagram callout, Nkechi wrote, “This car go old for that your garage nobody, I repeat no fly will ever price shit from you again…you think say u Dey craze abi? I go show u madness.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj to perform in Saudi Arabia

US rapper Nicki Minaj will perform in Saudi Arabia this month, organisers said, triggering a storm on social media as the ultra-conservative kingdom loosens decades-old restrictions on entertainment.

Minaj, known for her profanity-laced lyrics and raunchy music videos will perform in the western city of Jeddah on July 18, organisers of the ongoing Jeddah Season cultural festival announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The headline act, to be televised on MTV, will also feature British musician Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki, local media reported.

“She (Minaj) is going to be actively on her social media, she’ll be posting right from the stage in Jeddah and at her hotel in Jeddah,” Robert Quirke, an event organiser, was quoted as saying by the Arab News daily.

Saudis currently splurge billions of dollars annually to see films and visit amusement parks in neighbouring tourist hubs like Dubai and Bahrain.

While Saudi Arabia is yet to offer tourist visas, the country has fast-tracked electronic permits for international visitors to attend such festivals to further boost revenue.

But such acts have fuelled controversy in a country still steeped in conservatism.

In June last year, Saudi Arabia sacked the head of its entertainment authority, following an online backlash against a circus featuring women wearing skin-tight leopards.