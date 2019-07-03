Facebook, Instagram, other platforms experience challenges

Related News

Social media users around the world Wednesday had problems using their Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms while Twitter users experienced trouble using the service’s direct-message feature.

Complaints from users around the globe included pictures and videos not loading properly, problems logging in, and messages not being sent or received.

According to CNN, a Facebook spokesperson, who spoke on behalf of its other apps Instagram and WhatsApp, said: “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

“We’re aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps,”

Although unclear about what was causing the issues, the spokesperson told CNN that the problem was not the result of a cyber attack.

Meanwhile, the chief technical officer at Cloud fare, a virtual store, John Graham-Cumming, explained that the problem would be resolved.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown,” he posted on Twitter

Many social media users took to Twitter to express their displeasure using the hashtag #Whatsappdown #Instagramdown and #facebookdown.

See some of the reactions below.

@ayemojubar

Now that Mark Zuckerberg’s WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are turniowniown, you will soon see those rats climbing fence into Twitter with “I’m new here, show me around”. 🤣.

If I see any eh , I’m going to show them around back to where they crawl in from. 🤣 https://t.co/jD4qD3Hp7F

https://twitter.com/ayemojubar/status/1146510160401240069?s=19

@richtosho

Angry and Depressed Facebook and instagram users packing their luggage to twitter

#Instagramdown #facebookdown #whatsapp

https://t.co/3oFP0qZADm

https://twitter.com/richtosho/status/1146503193360261120?s=19

@innocent

Instagram is down. The influencers panic. Their power is waning. Smashed avocado on sourdough doesn’t seem so appetising in this cruel, filterless world. They cling to their hair vitamins, screaming ‘hashtag blessed’. Even detox tea can’t save them now. #instagramdown

https://twitter.com/innocent/status/1146489599138701313?s=19

@Mpmrohit

WhatsApp down.

Facebook down.

Instagram down.

User’s reaction towards Mark Zuckerberg

https://twitter.com/MpmRohit/status/1146515531379269634?s=19