BBNaija: Awolowo’s grandson, male stripper, policewoman among housemates

Related News

BBNaija fans are in for a wild ride because of the lineup of interesting contestants who made it to the house on Sunday.

For the first time in the history of the competition, a policewoman and a male stripper have both made it the BBNaija house.

Also, Seyi Awolowo, a medical doctor, and a grandson of the late former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, made the cut.

One contestant that has also got Nigerians talking on Twitter is a constable with the Metropolitan police UK, Khafi Kareem.

Kareem, 29, who was a special constable in West London for four years before she gained the confidence to apply for a full-time role, is already a fan favourite.

Tuoyo is another interesting contestant on the show who worked as a part-time male stripper prior to BBNaija.

The 23-year-old, who said his favourite past time is cuddling, described himself as a psychotherapist, fitness coach and part-time stripper.

The spotlight is also on Mike Edwards who wedded a British Olympian, Perri Shakes-Drayton, in May.

Pictures and videos from their wedding are proudly showcased across their Instagram accounts.

Mike, who was born to a Jamaican father and Nigerian mother, is also an entrepreneur and a high jump champion.

He won the Men’s High Jump final event during SPAR British Athletics Indoor Championships in 2018. He also owns a company (Aireyys) that produces Cigar as well as grooming products for men.

The season kicked off on Sunday with 21 housemates, most of whom some viewers have described as “more foreign than Nigerian.”

@Omojuwa said, “I have a problem with everyday Nigerians struggling across the country to audition for this thing, yet it appears they stood no chance from the beginning.

“That should have been made clear to them from the start. Big Brother Phonetics. It appears this is Big Brother Nigeria Diaspora.”

@BabaRoyan tweeted, “Too much handpicking! Connection is the main thing to strive In Nigeria! While The main people who went for d audition wea selected to become #BBNaija NINJAs.”

Khafi Kareem Photo by Linda Nylind for the Guardian Khafi Kareem High jumper Mike Edwards is married to British Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton

@Ibidunmary said, “I said it to someone all those people jumping fence, crossing hurdles to make it to the audition none of them is in the house, all these ones are imported.”

@DesmondAyotunde wrote, “I doubt if most of these contestants in the house really participated in the audition.

The 21 housemates would be staying at the Big Brother House for the next 99 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

They will be slugging it out for N60 million worth of prizes.

This year’s edition is themed “Pepper Dem”.