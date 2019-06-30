2019 BBNaija kicks off with 21 housemates

The much-awaited Big Brother Naija Season 4 kicked off on Sunday evening with the introduction of the 21 housemates who will be competing for the N30 million star prize.

The housemates were introduced to BBNaija fans at an exclusive live screening show held at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday.

Stars of the moment, Teni the Entertainer and Burna Boy, thrilled the audience to some of their hits.

Both artistes were also announced as the latest Pepsi brand ambassadors shortly after their performances.

Zlatan also performed while DJ Neptune served as the DJ for the opening night.

The housemates were later ushered into the well decorated BBNaija house.

The show will end on September 30.

The BBNaija house is situated in an unknown location in the heart of Lagos.

The organisers, Multichoice Nigeria, have said that this year’s edition would be 92 days of intense drama, romance, and spice.

The winner of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija season 4, will walk away with N30 million cash prize.

The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes: a N30 million cash prize; a trip to Dubai for two; a home make-over courtesy and a year’s supply of Pepsi drink.

Others are ‘One Africa Fest VVIP experience’; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game live.

According to Big Brother, the theme for the 2019 edition is ‘Forget Wahala’.

Since its maiden edition, BBNaija has produced many celebrities.

They include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre and Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora.

The show will officially kick off on Monday with a two- hour launch show that will air live on Africa Magic showcase.

Check out the photos of the BBNaija Season 4 housemates below:
Mercy
Isilomo

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.