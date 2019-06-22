Three tips to spot fake human hair online

Related News

Many of us get carried away by the the photoshop of some fake human hair disguised as 100 per cent original human hair.

Early this June, a video went viral of a hair vendor who allegedly “brutalised” a customer who complained about not getting what she ordered for.

The customer had ordered for human hair online and something else was delivered different from what she saw on the vendor’s Instagram handle.

The hair was bought for N75,000.

A complete human hair is an investment whether the so-called hair is Indian, Brazilian or Peruvian. It is quite expensive, and cannot be felt through online.

Meanwhile you cannot be too smart about this.

However, there are some precautionary steps that you ought take before pushing the button to order.

1. Check the reviews or comments from previous buyer

This exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly. Whether you are buying from a well-known online store or you are buying from an individual or brand on social media, it is important you go through their reviews or comments box.

You can’t see a comment or review like “I ordered this human hair and was delivered something else” and still go ahead to purchase the product.

Although this might not be hundred per cent accurate, because some might be doctored or misleading, however, this will give you some level of awareness about the authenticity of what you intend to buy.

Human hair

You may do well to look beyond the reviews and comments by going to the physical store to see it for yourself if you are still not sure of the quality of the hair. This will also help to see if the hair is mixed with synthetic or fiber hair.

2. The price is too good to be true

There is something wrong if the hair quality looks reasonably higher than the price, even if the seller is offering a bonanza or special offer, chances are that the most expensive is original. However, do not be carried away by this. Pay attention to details.

3. After delivery

This is when you carry out the last test on the hair. At the point of delivery, you should feel the hair texture unless otherwise you are not buying a human hair.

Ensure to check the wefts and ends. Note that human hair is not overly shiny and coarse.

This is the last resort. Do this only when you are in doubt. Note that after carrying out any of this test you may not be able to return it.

The burn test is done by cutting one or two stands of the hair and burning it. If it smells like rubber, it is undoubtedly not human, however, if it is smells like burning hair, then it is.

The bleach test for human hair shows fast result, however, this is different for synthetic hair.

Lastly, when a human hair, especially waves undergoes the wet test, it will automatically bounce to its natural state.