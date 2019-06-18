Banky W, Teni, REMA, others for Nigeria’s first Prom Concert

Related News

Singers, Banky W, Teni, and Rema are set to thrill graduating secondary school students at a prom concert tagged, ‘Afroprom’.

The event is billed to hold on July 14 at the Eko Hotel, Convention Centre, Lagos.

A prom, which is commonly held in the U.S., is a formal social event that takes place near the end of the last two years of high school.

Speaking about the event in Lagos on Tuesday, the lead project manager at J.Vanni Global, organisers of the event, Mobola Abiru, said the concert is designed for high school graduates between the ages of 14 and 18.

He noted that the event is designed to give Nigerian students an opportunity to experience the prom while celebrating, networking, and partying with a host of Nigeria’s top-rated celebrities.

He said, “We aim to bring these teens together to celebrate a remarkable achievement at a crucial stage of their lives. Prom is not new to them; they see it happen everywhere else but not in Nigeria.

“This spurred us to create an avenue that will welcome them into adulthood. These graduates, who have been living vicariously through their American counterparts for years through social media, have the privilege of enjoying Prom.”

The organisers also said guests at Afroprom 2019 will be treated to energetic and thrilling music performances fit for the occasion by a number of favourite top rated Nigerian pop stars.

The event will also feature cameo performances by social media celebrities to complement the comic relief that will be offered by the presence of ace comedians

Other side attractions include dance performances, the highly coveted Afroprom King & Queen crowns, raffle draw, and lots more.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on a Sunday, will equally reward attendants with enticing gifts such as an iPhone XR, PlayStation 4, and lots more.