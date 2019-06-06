Why I stopped attending church – Falz

Related News

Weeks after announcing the second edition of his headline concert, The Falz Experience, multi-talented Nigerian artiste, Falz has revealed why he stopped going to church.

“The reason is that I went to a few churches and, during sermons, I was put under undue pressure. There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church,” the singer explained.

“In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me. I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me. The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation?”

The singer said this during an interview with Silverbird Television on Thursday, in Lagos.

During the interview, Falz, 28, also said he valued spirituality over religion and it doesn’t make him less of a Christian.

“I have nothing against the church or going to church. Everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire. It has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian.”

Reacting to the criticisms that trailed the release of his album, Moral Instruction, released in January, he said, he was prepared for the reactions from the onset.

He said, “My songs are always going to be heard. The world is a lot smaller now; it only takes one post and it’s everywhere regardless of the attempts by powers that be to try to stop stuff here and there.

“If you’re making this kind of music, you have to always be ready for the worst. Of course, ‘This is Nigeria’ was banned. We’re still in court. But I have my fundamental rights so you can’t really stop that regardless of what body you are.”

Speaking on his concert set to hold on Sunday at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, he explained that the ‘Falz Experience’ would showcase the unique sides of Falz the Bahd Guy, but this time with a twist.

Falz shot into limelight after his song “Marry Me” (featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade) earned him a nomination in the “Best Collaboration of The Year” category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In 2018, Falz released a controversial audio/visual song “This Is Nigeria”, a mock-up of American rapper Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”.

It addressed societal issues prevalent in Nigeria, including SARS brutality, codeine abuse, and killings in some parts of the country.

The video of the song highlights the nation’s issues especially violence and corruption in politics, policing, and religious bigotry.

The song was, however, banned by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).