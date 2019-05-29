‘Jon Snow,’ Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington, checks into rehab

Related News

‘Game of Thrones’ star, Kit Harington, has reportedly checked into rehab for stress and alcohol following the show’s ending

The London-born actor was working on “personal issues” at a retreat in the U.S. before the HBO series came to end in May after eight seasons.

Sources report that Harington, who played Jon Snow in the fantasy series, is reported to have checked into the luxury centre weeks before its May 19 finale.

According to the New York Post, he remains at the luxury health retreat Privé-Swiss in Connecticut and checked in almost a month ago.

Sources told the website that the actor checked into the centre over stress and alcohol use, especially with the show ending which “really hit him hard”.

A representative for the star said Harington was spending time at the retreat to “work on some personal issues”.

The news emerged after a documentary about the show, ‘The Last Watch’, showed Harington in tears as he learned about his character’s fate.

Harington told Esquire in April that he broke down after filming Jon’s final scenes.

He said, “The final day of shooting, I felt fine… I felt fine… I felt fine… Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit.

“Then they called, ‘Wrap!’ And I just broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Harington is married to his Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie.

(NAN)