‘Jon Snow,’ Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington, checks into rehab

Jon Snow [Photo: cosmopolitan.com]
Jon Snow [Photo: cosmopolitan.com]

‘Game of Thrones’ star, Kit Harington, has reportedly checked into rehab for stress and alcohol following the show’s ending

The London-born actor was working on “personal issues” at a retreat in the U.S. before the HBO series came to end in May after eight seasons.

Sources report that Harington, who played Jon Snow in the fantasy series, is reported to have checked into the luxury centre weeks before its May 19 finale.

According to the New York Post, he remains at the luxury health retreat Privé-Swiss in Connecticut and checked in almost a month ago.

Sources told the website that the actor checked into the centre over stress and alcohol use, especially with the show ending which “really hit him hard”.

A representative for the star said Harington was spending time at the retreat to “work on some personal issues”.

The news emerged after a documentary about the show, ‘The Last Watch’, showed Harington in tears as he learned about his character’s fate.

Harington told Esquire in April that he broke down after filming Jon’s final scenes.

He said, “The final day of shooting, I felt fine… I felt fine… I felt fine… Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit.

“Then they called, ‘Wrap!’ And I just broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Harington is married to his Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.