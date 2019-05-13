Chris Attoh’s murdered wife married to two men, Police say

Bettie Jennifer, the wife of popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, who was shot dead on Friday, was married to two different men, one of whom is a convicted Baltimore drug lord, U.S. police officials said Sunday.

The Greenbelt Police Department said in a statement that Jenifer had been chased through the parking lot of an office building at around 5:00 p.m. before being shot in the head in a targeted and not a random incident.

Police confirmed, on Saturday, that Bettie was married to 47-year-old Kedrick Jenifer, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for importing large amounts of cocaine into Baltimore from Texas.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said the kingpin’s “Jenifer drug trafficking organisation” distributed at least 450 kilograms of cocaine in Baltimore and Woodbridge, Virginia.

“Kedrick Jenifer lived large as a major Baltimore drug dealer, but now he will lose all of his toys and live for two decades in federal prison,” then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein said in a news release after his sentencing, according to the Baltimore Sun.

However, Kedrick filed for divorce from Jenifer, on April 9, 2019, while she followed suit by filing hers, six days later.

Attoh married the deceased in a private ceremony in North Kaneshie, Ghana, less than a year ago following his divorce from popular Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite.

Attoh, 44, is best known for his role in the popular soap opera ‘Tinsel.’

A spokesperson for Attoh’s talent agency gave the following statement:

“Waka Talent Agency is saddened by the death of Bettie Jenifer, who was married to our client, Mr. Chris Attoh. We would like to note that the family has requested to mourn in private and therefore will not be doing any press interviews or commenting on the death.”

