Prince Harry, Meagan Markle welcome first child

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Independent]

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy, she and Prince Harry announced on their Instagram account Monday.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” it said.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The baby will be the seventh great-grandchild for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

He will also be seventh in line to the British throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry.

But the child will not be given the title of prince and he will instead be known as the Earl of Dumbarton.

Harry and Meghan married in a star-studded ceremony at Windsor Castle last May and announced they were expecting a baby in October. That news came as they touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.