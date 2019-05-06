Prince Harry, Meagan Markle welcome first child

Related News

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy, she and Prince Harry announced on their Instagram account Monday.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” it said.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The baby will be the seventh great-grandchild for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

He will also be seventh in line to the British throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry.

But the child will not be given the title of prince and he will instead be known as the Earl of Dumbarton.

Harry and Meghan married in a star-studded ceremony at Windsor Castle last May and announced they were expecting a baby in October. That news came as they touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple.