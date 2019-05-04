BBNaija: Organisers announce start date for 2019 edition

Related News

Since the previous season of Big Brother Naija show tagged ‘Double Wahala’ ended in 2018, fans have been anticipating the epic season return this year.

After several months of teasing, Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of Big Brother Naija, on Saturday, announced that the 2019 edition will air this June.

According to Big Brother, the theme for the 2019 edition is ‘Forget Wahala’.

The organisers also added that this fourth season promises to be even bigger than previous editions.

”As the new season draws near, fans and viewers can get ready for the excitement and entertainment this season will bring as they enjoy three months of battle for the ultimate prize,” the organisers noted in a statement on Saturday.

Just last month, MultiChoice Nigeria treated fans to an exclusive reunion show and special pop-up channel on DStv and GOtv.

The BBNaija pop-up featured highlights from the previous two seasons – ‘See GoBBe’ and ‘Double Wahala’ and a special reunion show which featured the stars of the BBNaija Double Wahala season.

Although the third season might be over, the reunion show had fans reminiscing and supporting their favourite housemate for the last time on the show.

Since its maiden edition, BBNaija has produced many celebrities.

They include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre and Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora.