#BBNaija: Organisers announce start date for 2019 edition

Big-Brother-Naija
Big-Brother-Naija

Since the previous season of Big Brother Naija show tagged ‘Double Wahala’ ended in 2018, fans have been anticipating the epic season return this year.

After several months of teasing, Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of Big Brother Naija, on Saturday, announced that the 2019 edition will air this June.

According to Big Brother, the theme for the 2019 edition is ‘Forget Wahala’.

The organisers also added that this fourth season promises to be even bigger than previous editions.

”As the new season draws near, fans and viewers can get ready for the excitement and entertainment this season will bring as they enjoy three months of battle for the ultimate prize,” the organisers noted in a statement on Saturday.

Just last month, MultiChoice Nigeria treated fans to an exclusive reunion show and special pop-up channel on DStv and GOtv.

The BBNaija pop-up featured highlights from the previous two seasons – ‘See GoBBe’ and ‘Double Wahala’ and a special reunion show which featured the stars of the BBNaija Double Wahala season.

Although the third season might be over, the reunion show had fans reminiscing and supporting their favourite housemate for the last time on the show.

Since its maiden edition, BBNaija has produced many celebrities.

They include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre and Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.