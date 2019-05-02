Ex-Gov Chime’s estranged wife seeks custody of 10-year-old son

Related News

Clara, the estranged wife of a former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime, on Thursday, asked the FCT High Court, Apo, to grant her custody of their 10-year-old son, NAN reports.

Clara said this in her response at the hearing of the petition filed by Mr Chime, seeking the dissolution of their marriage of 11 years.

She said she is ready for the divorce and asked that the court grant her custody of their son as well as a child monthly maintenance fee of N500, 000 monthly.

Clara told the court that her son was not properly cared for and she was only allowed to see him five hours a month under heavy security.

She also informed the court that she was depressed during her marriage because her husband only had marital relations with her only on their wedding night and never touched her again.

She further denied any allegation of schizophrenia but said she only saw the CMD of a neural psychiatric facility because her husband brought him home.

The case was adjourned till June 10 for the continuation of hearing.

In November 2014, Mr Chime denied imprisoning his wife, following a petition in which she made the allegation.

He said she had “some medical challenges, and it would be very unkind of me to talk about her condition on the pages of newspapers. We’ve been battling her health challenges prior to my inauguration in 2011. It was so bad at a time that she had to be taken out of the Governor’s Lodge for treatment.”

He accused “some people” of exploiting his wife’s situation “to drag him into a needless war of words.”

The petition, also written to a lawyer, Femi Falana, prompted the senior advocate to urge the Inspector-General of Police to ensure the immediate release of the governor’s wife from unlawful detention by her husband.