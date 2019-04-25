Couple fined $8,400 for having sex on train

Related News

A man and a woman have been fined $8,400 for having sex in the middle of the day on a Berlin train, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

The incident took place on a Sunday in April, 2018.

Police at the time said the man and woman were performing oral sex in full view of passengers, including children, on a train heading into the city centre.

Witnesses reportedly intervened, leading to a physical altercation that eventually prompted one passenger to pull the emergency brake.

The man and woman were arrested at the scene.

The 37-year-old woman was fined 3,900 euros and the 39-year-old man 3,600 euros, according to the decision, which was handed down on April 10.

(dpa/NAN)