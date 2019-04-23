VIDEO: Obasanjo dances to traditional music

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo thrilled his kinsmen and other dignitaries with cultural dance steps at his native Ibogun Olaogun village, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Saturday.

Mr Obasanjo, who is the Olori Omo Ilu of Ibogun Olaogun land, joined his kinsmen at the unveiling of Ibogun Olaogun Community Secondary School as well as the second year coronation anniversary of the community king.

The event, which also witnessed the conferment of chieftaincy titles on 19 sons and daughters of the community, held at the centre of the community.

Two of Mr Obasanjo’s sons, Bisoye and Olubiyi, were among those honoured with local chieftaincy titles at the event. While Olubiyi was named the Olu-Omo of Ibogun Olaogun, Bisoye was honoured as the Aare of the community.

PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent at the community reports that shortly after the coronation ceremonies were concluded, Mr Obasanjo moved into his house to relax and attend to guests.

But upon alighting from the car, the former president, known for his entertaining moves, danced to the rhythmic sound of drums coming from local entertainers present at the community.

The dance was trailed by applause and laughter by some of the former president’s kinsmen and well wishers present at the event. Mr Obasanjo would later acknowledge the entertainers with gifts of money before joining visitors in his house.

Among those present at the event were Mr Obasanjo’s kinsmen, aides, and old associates, including businessman Oyewole Fasawe.

Watch