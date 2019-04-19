Catholic community celebrates Good Friday in Lagos (PHOTOS)

Every year on Good Friday, Catholic communities around the world perform the story behind the crucifixion of Jesus as a reminder of Christ’s sacrifice.
For congregants of our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Shasha-Akowonjo, Lagos, this yearly tradition is a highly anticipated event.
This year was not any different as the church’s drama department reenacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary.
They performed before a teeming crowd which gathered at St Vincent Primary School, Akowonjo, Lagos, and on major streets in the environs.
Jesus’s journey to the Crucifixion as portrayed by the church have been captured in the photos below
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Jayne Augoye is an assistant editor and covers the entertainment and lifestyle beat for PREMIUM TIMES. She has a master’s degree in Media and Communication from the Pan Atlantic University. Twitter: @jaynejones
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.