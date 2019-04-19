Catholic community celebrates Good Friday in Lagos (PHOTOS)

Related News

Every year on Good Friday, Catholic communities around the world perform the story behind the crucifixion of Jesus as a reminder of Christ’s sacrifice.

For congregants of our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Shasha-Akowonjo, Lagos, this yearly tradition is a highly anticipated event.

This year was not any different as the church’s drama department reenacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

They performed before a teeming crowd which gathered at St Vincent Primary School, Akowonjo, Lagos, and on major streets in the environs.

Jesus’s journey to the Crucifixion as portrayed by the church have been captured in the photos below