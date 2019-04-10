Prince Harry, Oprah collaborate on mental health

Related News

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is collaborating with Oprah Winfrey on a new television series, tackling the issue of mental health.

The multi-part documentary series, which will air on the Apple TV platform in 2020, was co-created and produced by the Duke of Sussex and Winfrey.

The series aimed to inspiring viewers to have an “honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces,” according to a statement issued on the Duke’s official Instagram account.

The statement added that the project would attempt to equip people “with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.”

Harry said he was “incredibly proud” to be working alongside Oprah on the “vital” series.

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.

“It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.

“Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit.

“Fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better,” Prince Harry said.

NAN also reports that the TV series built on Harry’s longstanding commitment to tackling mental health and raising awareness of mental illness.

He launched the “Heads Together” mental health campaign in 2017 alongside his brother, Prince William.

The campaign leads a coalition of mental health charities in order to provide support for people affected by mental illness, along with raising awareness and tackling stigma.

(NAN)