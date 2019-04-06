Why some Nigerians marry late — Expert

Couple holding hands
Couple holding hands used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Free Malaysia Today]

A relationship expert and marriage counselor, Mope Ogunlusi, has attributed late marriages in the country to issues of genotype compatibility, financial status and parental influence on who a child should marry.

Mrs Ogunlusi, who has been a counselor and matchmaker for 15 years, disclosed this on Saturday in Osogbo in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She said: “A lot of Nigerians are still single and unmarried despite reaching the marriageable age bracket because they often times find it difficult to find the right partners.

“The act of searching for a partner with the right genotype and looking for a financially capable partner are creating problems for singles in selecting a partner and often times eliminating the feeling of love.

“Sometimes, people fall in love just to find out that their genotypes are not compatible and this often times lead to searching all over for a new partner, often times leading to frustration if the same incompatibility keeps re-occurring.”

According to her, a lot of Nigerian singles now have little or no time to socialise and search for a life partner because of the financial pressure they face on daily basis.

“The need for financial security and meeting daily needs has created a routine life style for a lot of people and finding time to socialise has become difficult because of the time invested in searching for daily needs,’’ she said.

In addition to the financial security challenges individuals face, she said some ladies and men were becoming choosy in selecting their partners based on his or her financial position and status.

She said the trend of looking for rich men or ladies to marry was creating a corrupt cycle that eaten deep into the fabric of marriage as a sacred institution ordained by God.

She added that some parents set standards for their children on who to marry which adds to the problem as some parents usually set “specification of the kind of man or woman their children can marry in terms of looks, tribe, ethnicity, educational qualification and finance’’.

She, however, said that matchmaking outfits were trying to help eliminate these problems created by social ills and nature by creating a platform for singles to meet and have their dream marriages come true. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.