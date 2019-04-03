Prince Harry, Meghan’s Instagram page hit record-breaking 2.4 million followers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Independent]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Instagram account has gained over 2.4 million followers just 24 hours after it was created.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the account broke the Guinness World record for the fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram.

The account, named ’sussexroyal’, was set up on Tuesday and reached the one million milestone in just five hours and 45 minutes.

The royal couple has taken the title from K-Pop star Kang Daniel, who achieved 1 million followers in 11 hours 36 minutes – double the amount of time it took Harry and Meghan.

The royal’s account following has since doubled, and currently stands at 2.4million followers at the time of this report.

The account has just one post so far, which has already gained more than 858,000 likes. It introduces the account as the “Official Instagram for their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

The gallery post also included images of the royal couple together, as well as images of causes the couple are passionate about, including conservation and the British Armed Forces.

The caption reads, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues.

“We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal- Harry & Meghan.”

The account has received widespread media attention – and the post has received 31, 815 comments, even from Instagram’s official account.

(NAN)

