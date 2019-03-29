Popular Lagos club owner threatens to publish list of Nigerian celebrity debtors

Related News

A popular Lagos nightclub owner, Richard Nnadi, has threatened to publish a list of Nigerian celebrities whose debts to his club caused its bankruptcy.

Mr Nnadi, who ran Escape, a high-end night club, shut down the business in January over a N120 million debt.

In a damning Instagram post on Friday, he stated that some Big Brother Naija stars, musicians, slay queens, footballers and even politicians are to blame.

Mr. Nnadi also threatened to publish the debtors list on April 1, a day, he said, is dedicated to fools.

He also apologised to his best friend, Tonto Dikeh, who according to him, had persuaded him not to take the issue to social media.

Reacting to the post, Tonto advised him to seek redress in court rather than openly subject its debtors to public shame.

His post read, “I couldn’t sustain the club anymore so we had to close the business!

“These people that owed us didn’t want us to survive. These people didn’t want us to be able to pay staff salaries.

“The debtors have put over 80 families without a source of income cos we had to shut down!@tiwasavage has said it all now it’s time to break this table and let everyone know who these wicked people are!

“@tundeednut will be posting the exclusive list alongside pictures soon so get ready it’s Fvck you season!”

Escape night club was the toast of Nigerian celebrities and socialites. Tonto and her ex-husband, Churchill Adekunle, famously met at the club in 2016 and wedded three months after.

Mr Nnadi who is friends with a lot of Nigerian celebrities held a lavish wedding in February in Lagos. The wedding was well-attended by celebrities such as Tonto Dikeh, Tiwa Savage, Bobrisky, Don Jazzy, Ehiz and Falz.