Popular Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, who was trolled for visiting controversial South African pastor, Alph Lukau, has broken her silence.

The actress who has been off the movie scene explained that she visited Mr Lukau because of her aunt who is bed-ridden

Her response comes barely 24 hours after a video of her receiving a prophecy from Mr Lukau went viral.

Mr Lukau recently became popular after he was exposed of faking a resurrection miracle in his church.

Oge revealed that her mum told her about the YouTube channel of AMI church (Mr Lukau’s church) and planned to visit the church because of her aunt who she said is a cancer patient.

She also said she went with her aunt’s photograph to Mr Lukau’s church.

The 37-year-old actress also revealed that she visited Mr Lukau’s church in October 2018 and not recently as widely purported.

She wrote, “Due to my mum’s age, I didn’t want her making that long journey from Spain to South Africa so I requested for my aunt’s pictures and promised her that I would visit the church so I can stand in for her as a point of contact. That was how I visited AMI on Sunday, 16th of October 2018, last year.

“Go on YouTube and see for yourselves. Please Nigerians, is anything wrong in seeking the face of God or standing in the gap for my sick aunt? How gullible can people be? Why fabricate stories?”

The leggy actress also said she is saddened by the false news being bandied about her.