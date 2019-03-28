Actress Oge Okoye visits church of pastor who faked resurrection

Related News

A popular Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, has visited South Africa-based Alleluia Ministries International.

The church is owned by a controversial pastor, Alph Lukau, who performed a viral resurrection hoax in February.

Mr Lukau, who broke the Internet when he reportedly resurrected a dead man, was slammed with several lawsuits for a spectacle he put up.

The actress appeared in a viral video which surfaced online on Thursday and could be seen weeping as she got a prophecy from the controversial man of God.

It is, however, unknown if the actress visited the pastor before or after the resurrection stunt.

In the video, he told the actress that she needed to pray against certain people in her life.

“I am speaking acceleration…somebody gat to help you because there are some people we gat to root out because they do not want you to become a media story, do you understand. I just don’t want media story. There are some people that we need to kick out then they will know that you came to see Alph Lukau (sic),” he said.

Then he called out Oge’s daughter and asks, “Is this your daughter?” Oge replied, “Yes, she’s my daughter.” He replied, “She’s special”, and Oge replied, “I know so.”

Then he asks her how many children she has, she said, “Just two, a boy and a girl.”

He also ministered to the actress during a prophetic session and told her about her problems and other issues she was facing.

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has weighed in on the video. He has also asked fans to reenact the video and get a chance to win a prize.

The actress got married to an Amsterdam-based businessman, Stanley Duru, in 2006 but they parted ways in 2012. The actress who has featured in over 100 films has gone under the radar since 2016.