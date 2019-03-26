Prosecutors drop all charges against Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett (Photo Credit: BBC)
Jussie Smollett (Photo Credit: BBC)

Authorities in the United States have dropped all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett.

The “Empire” actor was indicted earlier this month for allegedly faking an attack against himself and later lying to the police in Chicago about it.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago,” American media quoted a statement from the office of the Cook County State’s Attorney as saying Tuesday. “We believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

The statement comes as Mr Smollett was expected to appear for trial at the Cook County Courthouse in Chicago Tuesday morning.

He was accused of faking a brutal, racist attack against himself, during which his attackers allegedly hurled racial epithets at him.

Abel and Ola Osundairo, two brothers of Nigerian descent, were later said to have been hired carry out the attack, with People Magazine later reporting that the brothers apologised for their involvement in the scandal that reverberated across the world.

Mr Smollett “was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement,” his lawyer, Patricia Brown Holmes, said in a statement.

The lawyer added that Mr Smollett’s record in the criminal database had been wiped clean following the development, which many on social media received with shock Tuesday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.