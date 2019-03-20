TRENDING: #GNLD: Nigerians share hilarious ‘job scam’ experiences

Related News

Popular network marketing company, GNLD, on Wednesday trended on Twitter for funny reasons.

This was after several Nigerians shared hilarious and frustrating job scam experiences with the Network marketing firm moonlighting as recruitment agencies.

It appeared that the average Nigerian youth has an experience or two to share about a seemingly promising job interview invitation which eventually turned out to be a ploy by GNLD.

They alleged that the company advertised these fake jobs on popular job sites and after a job seeker applies, they send interview invitations via text messages.

According to some of the tweets, the fake job interviews is a ploy by GNLD marketers to lure unsuspecting jobseekers into purchasing their products (supplements) which have become difficult to sell in Nigeria.

On arrival at the interview, graduates that have travelled from distant parts of Nigeria in the hope that a genuine company wants to interview them for a job discover that is not the case.

Check out the hilarious twitter thread below

Gnld job scam,God I can’t forget,I was with them all day ,the most painful part is the people coming forward to testify that they re made,if you see there shoes you will just be angry anyhow. — Freda joseph (@MzSucre19) March 20, 2019

GNLD people that will lure you with plenty lies… "You will have the opportunity of traveling to New York for our annual conference". Annual conference kee you there! All of them never even reach airport before. Bastards! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 20, 2019

i can still remember wheni went to GNLD training and they told me i will build my house while working for them. 4 years now d person dhat take me there have not even buy okada break talkless of land — Ayanpoju ayanyemi najeem (@Emperorblog) March 20, 2019

GNLD? I went for an "interview" and I got home around to 11. If I drop the thread, you'll help me swear for those bastards. — Sattire (@_sattire) March 20, 2019

Me wey don commot for Lagos go do interview for Challenge, Ibadan reach there see say na GNLD. The guy's concerns are legit. She should give him a 2nd chance. — 'Damola- Irinajo (Àpésìn) (@dharmorla) March 20, 2019

I never attended any GNLD interview, the one I attended was more like GNLD parody. His own is called Boulevard De Invigoration Intl, the idiot must have learnt work from GNLD, same scheme, same methods..Oloriburuku Issac Obi and his fellow criminals, I will never forget 2013 pic.twitter.com/9AVwtR7Mxl — Chief Logan (@___fiki) March 20, 2019