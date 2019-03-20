TRENDING: #GNLD: Nigerians share hilarious ‘job scam’ experiences

GNLD
GNLD (Photo Credit: Empowerkit)

Popular network marketing company, GNLD, on Wednesday trended on Twitter for funny reasons.

This was after several Nigerians shared hilarious and frustrating job scam experiences with the Network marketing firm moonlighting as recruitment agencies.

It appeared that the average Nigerian youth has an experience or two to share about a seemingly promising job interview invitation which eventually turned out to be a ploy by GNLD.

They alleged that the company advertised these fake jobs on popular job sites and after a job seeker applies, they send interview invitations via text messages.

According to some of the tweets, the fake job interviews is a ploy by GNLD marketers to lure unsuspecting jobseekers into purchasing their products (supplements) which have become difficult to sell in Nigeria.

On arrival at the interview, graduates that have travelled from distant parts of Nigeria in the hope that a genuine company wants to interview them for a job discover that is not the case.

Check out the hilarious twitter thread below

https://twitter.com/cypiee/status/1108444275438690305

