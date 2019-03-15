Facebook introduces gaming feature for users fun

Facebook says it has introduced Gaming Tab Feature, in the main navigation bar, for users to have fun.

Facebook’s Vice President, Gaming, Vijaye Raji, said the gaming feature was with the aim of making it easier for people to find and connect around their favourite games, streamers and groups, among others.

Mr Raji said, “The gaming tab is part of Facebook’s recent design update to provide personalised shortcuts for people to easily access the communities and content they interact with most.

“The Facebook Gaming tab is a feed where users can quickly and easily find content that matters most to them, play games, watch gaming videos, as well as connect with gaming groups.

”New features in the Facebook Gaming tab expand on the gaming video destination we announced last year.

”As we learn from the community, we will test new experiences in the tab, add more types of gaming content and improve our content recommendations over time,” he said in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Mr Raji said Facebook would start rolling out the gaming tab to a small subset of the more than 700 million people who enjoyed gaming on platform each month.

”Over time, we will expand access to more gaming enthusiasts. People who don’t see the tab in their main navigation bar can find it by going to the Bookmarks menu.

”We are also continuing to beta test a standalone Facebook Gaming app on Android, which includes more features than you will find in the Facebook Gaming tab.

”We are getting feedback from the gaming community as we consider further roll-out plans.

”All of our work on the Facebook Gaming team adds up to helping build the world’s gaming community, a place for everyone to enjoy and experience games together,” he said.

