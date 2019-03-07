PHOTOS: Florence Ita-Giwa celebrates 73rd birthday in Lagos

Related News

It was a double celebration for a former senator, Florence Ita-Giwa, who turned 73 and launched a new restaurant named ‘Echoes of Calabar’ in Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday.

The restaurant, which is located in the heart of Victoria Island, also served as the venue for the birthday celebration where friends and family gathered to celebrate the woman fondly called ‘Mama Bakassi’.

Some of the guests were Folorunso Alakija, Abah Folawiyo, Ali Baba, Ini Edo, Kemen, Ifu Enada, Ayo Makun, Helen Paul, Shola Sobowale, Ngozi Nwosu, Uti Nwachukwu, Ndidi Obiorah among others.

Here are some photos from the event: