PHOTOS: Florence Ita-Giwa celebrates 73rd birthday in Lagos

Florence Ita-Giwa celebrates 73rd birthday in Lagos

It was a double celebration for a former senator, Florence Ita-Giwa, who turned 73 and launched a new restaurant named ‘Echoes of Calabar’ in Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday.

The restaurant, which is located in the heart of Victoria Island, also served as the venue for the birthday celebration where friends and family gathered to celebrate the woman fondly called ‘Mama Bakassi’.

Some of the guests were Folorunso Alakija, Abah Folawiyo, Ali Baba, Ini Edo, Kemen, Ifu Enada, Ayo Makun, Helen Paul, Shola Sobowale, Ngozi Nwosu, Uti Nwachukwu, Ndidi Obiorah among others.

Here are some photos from the event:

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.