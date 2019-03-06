Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima, Obesere dump PDP for APC

Related News

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima and Fuji music exponent, Abass Akande popularly called Obesere, have defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ms Fiberisima, who announced her defection on Facebook, said she was exercising her constitutional right to freedom of association.

“I am one that has respected and enjoyed such rights, especially making use of such association for the furtherance of my aforementioned goals and objectives,” she said.

The 41-year-old actress also announced her “fellowship with the All Progressives Congress” and expressed her “unfettered resolve” to assist President Muhammadu Buhari “in his bid to move the nation forward.”

“I strongly believe that associations must foster accommodation and value for those within it. It must appreciate efforts and risks taken to sustain that association and when it seems that one has been relegated to the point of redundancy and lack of mutual respect in spite of herculean efforts thereto, it then sadly signals a time to say goodbye and accept the recognition offered by another platform,” her post read.

Ibinabo, a former president of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, benefitted from the former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s largesse to Nollywood. She had direct access to the State House and was responsible for contracting her colleagues for Mr Jonathan’s 2015 presidential election campaign.

Obesere, on the other hand, defected from PDP to APC in Lagos State on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors joined the APC at an elaborate ceremony held at the party secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos. No fewer than 700 PDP members, who defected, were present at the occasion.

The musician said he joined the APC with his fans code-named 19/23 Consolidation Group. He promised that his fans would vote for Babajide Sanwo – Olu and other APC candidates.

He said, “I salute Tinubu, Jagaban of the Universe because he is not a selfish leader and he has always worked for the interest of the general public.”