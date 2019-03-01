Actress Lola Alao wins custody battle over late Aisha Abimbola’s kids

Popular Yoruba actress, Lola Alao, has won the custody case of the two children of her late friend and colleague, Aisha Abimbola.
The deceased, who was popularly known as Omoge Campus, died and was buried in Canada in May 2018. She died of breast cancer at the age of 42.
In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, Lola and Aisha’s children were in a joyous mood. Lola, who filmed the video while taking them to school, thanked everyone who supported her.
She thanked some of her colleagues in Nigeria, Folake Sadare and Foluke Daramola, for their efforts. Lola also advised couples to embrace their children no matter the state of affairs in any sour marriage.
The late actress’ estranged husband, Victor Ibrahim, and his family made all attempts to have the custody of their two kids (Keji and Lase) but did not succeed.
