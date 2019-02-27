South African pastor faces suit for staging resurrection miracle

A viral stunt by a South African preacher, Alph Lukau, may lead to several lawsuits after the self-declared prophet claimed to have resurrected a man at his church in Johannesburg, the BBC is reporting.

A group of funeral directors in South Africa have threatened to sue the preacher for a spectacle he put on in which he appears to convince churchgoers that he rose a man from death.

In a now-viral video, Mr Lakau who runs the popular (Alleluia Ministries) can be heard shouting “rise up” to a man in a coffin. The man then sits upright as onlookers cheer.

He convinced his congregation that he successfully brought the man back from the dead.

The video was filmed outside Mr Lukau’s church in Johannesburg.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Since the hoax went viral, the BBC reports say Kingdom Blue, Kings & Queens Funeral Services, and Black Phoenix are taking legal action against Mr Lukau for allegedly staging the stunt and tricking them into being involved.

Mr Lukau reportedly got the coffin from Kingdom Blue and placed Black Phoenix stickers on a private car in an attempt to “look credible to Kings & Queens Funeral Services” when they arrived to order a hearse.

“There are no such things as miracles,” the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities told South Africa’s national broadcaster.

According to several news reports, Alleluia Ministries has backtracked on Mr Lakau’s resurrection claims and insists the man in the coffin was “already alive” when he arrived at the church in Kramerville, Sandton.

Okowa Campaign AD

The ministry said the pastor simply “completed a miracle that God had already started.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.