Davido, Adesua Etomi, IK Osakioduwa nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Nigerian celebrities, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, IK Osakioduwa, and David Adeleke (Davido), have bagged nominations at the Nickelodeon kids’ choice awards nominations.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is an annual American children’s awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon.

The show honours the year’s biggest television, movie, and music acts as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks.

Actress, Etomi-Wellington and media personality, Osakioduwa were nominated in the Favourite African Star category. Davido, on the other hand, was nominated in the Favourite Global Music Star category alongside American stars, David Guetta and Taylor Swift.

The 26-year-old singer will represent Africa in the category that recognises one artiste from different continents.

The award ceremony, which will be hosted by DJ Khaled, is scheduled to hold on March 23 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Dj Khaled bagged nomination for favourite male artist and favourite collaboration for “No Brainer,” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

The award organisers said a set of successful youth from various fields such as television, movies, music, and social media, would be recognised.

Artistes to represent other continents include BlackPink from Asia, Troye Sivan from Australia/New Zealand, Europe’s David Guetta, Taylor Swift from North America, J Balvin from Latin America and UK’s HKRVY.

Other nominees up for major awards include Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes.

The coveted favorite breakout artist category includes Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Juice WRLD, Kane Brown and Post Malone.