Nigerian fashion designers mourn Karl Lagerfeld

Tributes have continued to pour in for late fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld who died on Tuesday morning in Paris, France.

He died at age 85 from pancreatic cancer

The German haute-couture designer was artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century.

He was best known for his association with Chanel but also delivered collections for LVMH’s Fendi and his own eponymous label and will be remembered for his transformation of fashion and his elaborate runway shows.

Meanwhile, renowned Nigerian fashion designers have taken to social media to express their grief at the death of the pillar of the industry.

Fashion designer, Olakunbi Oyelese, founder of April by Kunbi wrote, “RIP to an icon, a true fashion legend.

“If you’ve never watched a Chanel fashion show please take a few minutes to go on YouTube.

“I had a class about him in fashion school and honestly was looking forward to meeting him one day. He is a legend, an icon, irreplaceable. Rest In Peace Karl Lagerfeld.”

Popular founder and creative director of JewelbyLisa, Lisa Folawiyo paid her tribute in simple words.

She wrote, “Those that truly inspired and made us dream. Genius. Icon. Legend. RIP Karl Lagerfeld.”

Folawiyo creates luxurious and captivating pieces with Ankara and her collections have been showcased in South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America.

Duro Olowu, a designer mostly known for his love for bright colors and vintage prints wrote, “RIP Karl Lagerfeld.

“A designer and artist whose talent and prolific output in the 70s and 80s to his eponymous label as well as at Fendi and Chanel represents a very important and evocative place in the fashion industry. RIP.”

Another designer, Toju Foye wrote, “Legends never die; they are always remembered. Forever an icon. RIP Karl Lagerfeld, a true legend.”

Lagerfeld was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style.

Also, sharing a shot from shoots with the icon, American reality Queen, Kim Kardashian wrote on her instagram page: ‘We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon!’

He was passionate, powerful, intensely curious and driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity.

According to a statement from his brand, “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.”

The late fashion designer and artistic director for Chanel was born in Hamburg to a Swedish father and German mother, and moved to Paris in his early 20s.

He was known for his insults as well as reviving Chanel as a brand after he started working for label in the 1980s.

(NAN)