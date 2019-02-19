Iconic fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, dies at 85

Related News

The creative designer of Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, is dead.

The 85-year-old iconic designer died in Paris on Tuesday.

He died on Tuesday morning after being admitted to the hospital the night before, BBC is reporting.

The German designer , who was also one of the fashion industry’s most prolific figures, worked up until his death.

His signature ponytail and dark glasses made him an instantly recognisable figure around the world.

As a designer, he transformed the fortunes of Chanel, one of the leading names in high fashion, but his work also filtered down to the high street.

Away from his work, Lagerfeld made headlines for a range of provocative, and sometimes offensive, statements.

Celebrities including Victoria Beckham, actress Diane Kruger and models Gigi and Bella Hadid have paid him tribute.

Despite his age and decades within the industry, the designer remained prevalent within popular culture.

He appeared as a character in Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood smart-phone game in 2015.

Meanwhile, fashion brand, Chanel, has named Virginie Viard as Lagerfeld’s successor.

The fashion house confirmed the news in an Instagram post containing a tribute to Lagerfeld.