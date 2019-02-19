Iconic fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, dies at 85

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel acknowledges the public at the end of the Spring/Summer 2013 ready-to-wear collection show on October 2, 2012 at the Grand Palais in Paris. AFP PHOTO/MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/GettyImages)
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel acknowledges the public at the end of the Spring/Summer 2013 ready-to-wear collection show on October 2, 2012 at the Grand Palais in Paris. AFP PHOTO/MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/GettyImages)

The creative designer of Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, is dead.

The 85-year-old iconic designer died in Paris on Tuesday.

He died on Tuesday morning after being admitted to the hospital the night before, BBC is reporting.

The German designer , who was also one of the fashion industry’s most prolific figures, worked up until his death.

His signature ponytail and dark glasses made him an instantly recognisable figure around the world.

As a designer, he transformed the fortunes of Chanel, one of the leading names in high fashion, but his work also filtered down to the high street.

Okowa Campaign AD

Away from his work, Lagerfeld made headlines for a range of provocative, and sometimes offensive, statements.

Celebrities including Victoria Beckham, actress Diane Kruger and models Gigi and Bella Hadid have paid him tribute.

Despite his age and decades within the industry, the designer remained prevalent within popular culture.

He appeared as a character in Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood smart-phone game in 2015.

Meanwhile, fashion brand, Chanel, has named Virginie Viard as Lagerfeld’s successor.

The fashion house confirmed the news in an Instagram post containing a tribute to Lagerfeld.

 

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.