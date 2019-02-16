Artificially sweetened beverages increase stroke risk – Study

Sugar
Cubes of Sugar used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: YouTUbe]

A new study has found that artificially sweetened beverages (ASBs) could lead to vascular diseases, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the study published on Thursday in the journal, Stroke, drinking over two ASBs a day could increase the risk of all types of stroke.

The result was based on an analysis of over 80,000 women in the U.S., as some other cohort studies of different U.S. populations also suggested the possible hazardousness of ASBs.

“In women with no prior history of cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus, high consumption of ASB was associated with over a two-fold increased risk of small artery occlusion ischemic stroke hazard ratio,’’ the study said.

It warned overweight women in particular about drinking a lot of ASBs, which could significantly increase their risk of ischemic stroke.

Report says the study still lacks replication to assure its findings, while the researchers did not identify which type of artificial sweetener is harmful.

(Xinhua/NAN)

